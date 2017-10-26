Kansas Democrat wants independent harassment investigator

FILE - In a June 16, 2016 file photo, Kansas Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita, questions Kansas Chamber of Commerce President Mike O'Neal during the House and Senate Judiciary committee hearing on school finance at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Kansas Legislature should have independent attorneys investigate sexual harassment claims against its members, Ward proposed Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, promising he will be willing to strip committee assignments from lawmakers in his party who engage in misconduct. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Chris Neal