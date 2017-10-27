National Business

Report cites 'acrobatic maneuvers' before deadly plane crash

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:13 AM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

A newly released report reveals witnesses saw an airplane performing acrobatic maneuvers minutes before it crashed in Arizona, killing a former president of a major aircraft manufacturer and another Connecticut man.

The Connecticut Post reports the National Transportation Safety Board released a factual report Wednesday on the 2016 crash that killed the pilot, 61-year-old Jeffrey Pino, and 72-year-old Nicholas Tramontano.

Pino was a former president of Sikorsky Aircraft, a Connecticut-based aircraft manufacturer. Tramontano was a longtime aviator, who also collected vintage aircraft.

While the report did not say if the acrobatic maneuvers led to the crash, it did say the aircraft flight manual prohibits intentional power-on spins or snap rolls. The manual says it is "impossible" to do a good snap roll, and power-on spins are "extremely dangerous."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

View More Video