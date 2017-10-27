NFL's new mantra: 'Go younger. Go cheaper.'

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman gestures during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. When NaVorro Bowman joined the Oakland Raiders days after being let go in a youth movement in San Francisco he made a proclamation. "I'm only 29 years old and I still have a lot of juice left in me," he said. Players at ages once considered to be their prime playing years now struggle to find jobs as the NFL has undergone a dramatic youth movement in the past decade as teams grow more inclined to go with cheaper more inexperienced players ahead of seasoned veterans. Ben Margot, File AP Photo