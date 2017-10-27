In C. African Republic, UN contractors bribed to aid Muslims

FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, shakes hands with people at Bangassou Cathedral Bangui, Central African Republic. Surrounded by hostile Christian militias, Muslim civilians in the volatile Central African Republic town of Bangassou have paid small fortunes to United Nations contractors to hide them in vehicles and take them to safety after U.N. peacekeepers repeatedly refused to do so, according to multiple people who made the journey. Joel Kouam, File AP Photo