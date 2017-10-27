Volkswagen raises profit forecast despite diesel charges

FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo Volkswagen cars are lifted inside a delivery tower of the company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Automaker Volkswagen saw profit drop by half in the third quarter due to expenses for fixing and buying back diesel cars in the United States. The Wolfsburg-based automaker said Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, that it was otherwise a “strong third quarter” and raised its earnings outlook for the full year. Michael Sohn, file AP Photo