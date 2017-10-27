National Business

Few adhere to 4-hour transport strike in Italy

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:18 AM

MILAN

A four-hour nationwide transport strike prompted commuters in much of Italy to alter their travel schedules, but caused little disruption.

In Milan, most subway and surface transportation continued as usual during the Friday morning strike, and only a handful of flights were affected at the city's two airports.

In Rome, most public transport continued with some delays, and no flights at the main Fiumicino airport were cancelled.

While many commuters adjusted their travel to avoid the strike, others took to social media to complain that strikes were usually called on Fridays, potentially giving strike adherents long weekends.

Italian unions called the strike to protest liberalization in the sector, which they said creates salary inequality. The strike was initially called for 24 hours, but reduced by the government to four.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

View More Video