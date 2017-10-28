National Business

Officials: No health concerns after fire at former landfill

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:25 PM

CLEVELAND

Cleveland officials say air quality tests done at a former landfill that caught fire don't show any health concerns for nearby residents.

Firefighters from several communities responded to the former Arco Recycling facility in East Cleveland early Saturday after reports of smoke. It took hours to get the fire under control.

Officials issued a statement saying as a precaution they sent staff to install air quality monitoring equipment at the site and in the surrounding community. They say none of the results showed any cause for concern.

The city has been working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to oversee the cleanup and removal of material from the landfill. The Ohio EPA has allocated more than $6 million for the work.

