The Latest: Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is cancelled

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Whitefish Energy Holdings workers stand on towers to restore lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. The Trump administration said Oct. 27 it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's power grid to a tiny Montana company in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown. White House spokesman Raj Shah said that federal officials played no role in the selection of Whitefish Energy Holdings by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo