Corporate deal appetite is high as firms 'future-proof'

With all the major economies in the world growing in sync, a survey of CEOs has found that the appetite for mergers and acquisitions remains at near-record levels.
In its half-yearly report on the sector, consulting firm EY said 56 percent of firms are planning a deal within the next 12 months. That's unchanged from the previous survey in April but way ahead of the survey's long-run average.
The survey released Monday also finds that the improving 19-country eurozone is driving much of the deal-making as is a return of interest by private equity firms.
Steve Krouskos, EY's global head of transactions, said firms are trying to "future-proof" their businesses in light of the changes wrought by technological innovations.
That priority, he adds, "over-rides" any geopolitical concerns.
