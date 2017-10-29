National Business

Corporate deal appetite is high as firms 'future-proof'

Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:06 PM

LONDON

With all the major economies in the world growing in sync, a survey of CEOs has found that the appetite for mergers and acquisitions remains at near-record levels.

In its half-yearly report on the sector, consulting firm EY said 56 percent of firms are planning a deal within the next 12 months. That's unchanged from the previous survey in April but way ahead of the survey's long-run average.

The survey released Monday also finds that the improving 19-country eurozone is driving much of the deal-making as is a return of interest by private equity firms.

Steve Krouskos, EY's global head of transactions, said firms are trying to "future-proof" their businesses in light of the changes wrought by technological innovations.

That priority, he adds, "over-rides" any geopolitical concerns.

