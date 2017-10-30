The Latest: Catalan parliament formally dissolved

TV crews stand in front of the Palau Generalitat as they wait for the arrival of the Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont, in Barcelona, Spain, early Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans took to the streets of Barcelona Sunday to call for their region to remain part of Spain, two days after regional lawmakers exacerbated a political crisis by voting for the wealthy region to secede. Manu Fernandez AP Photo