FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, a buyer walks past a 2018 Sonata sitting amid an assortment of models on the showroom floor of a Hyundai dealership in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, the Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, a buyer walks past a 2018 Sonata sitting amid an assortment of models on the showroom floor of a Hyundai dealership in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, the Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, a buyer walks past a 2018 Sonata sitting amid an assortment of models on the showroom floor of a Hyundai dealership in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, the Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo

National Business

US consumer spending surged 1 percent in September

AP Economics Writer

October 30, 2017 8:37 AM

WASHINGTON

Consumers boosted their spending by 1 percent in September, the biggest monthly gain in eight years. The surge was led by strong sales of autos and other durable goods.

The Commerce Department says the sizable jump in consumer spending was up from a tiny 0.1 percent gain in August and was the best showing since an increase of 1.3 percent in August 2009. Income growth was also solid in September, rising by 0.4 percent as wages and salaries climbed.

A key inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in September compared to a year ago, up from readings of just 1.4 percent the past three months. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates this week but could move in December.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:13

Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction
Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech 1:11

Clemson LB Tre Lamar recaps strong game against Georgia Tech

View More Video