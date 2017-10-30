National Business

South Korea says Moon will hold summit talks with China's Xi

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 10:18 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold summit talks next week to try to improve ties strained over the deployment of a contentious U.S. missile-defense system in the South, Seoul officials said Tuesday.

South Korea allowed the United States to install the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system this year to cope with North Korean threats. China has vehemently opposed the installation with angry rhetoric and economic retaliation, arguing the system's powerful radar system poses a threat to its own security.

Senior South Korean presidential official Nam Gwan-pyo told a televised briefing Tuesday that President Moon and Xi will meet for talks on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.

Nam said the meeting is aimed at putting bilateral ties on a normal track.

It would be their second summit talks since Moon took office in May. The two first met in Germany on the sidelines of the G-20 summit talks.

Recently, there have been signs of improving ties between China and South Korea. The countries' top envoys to stalled regional talks on North Korea's nuclear program were to meet in Beijing on Tuesday. Earlier this month, South Korean and Chinese officials agreed to extend their currency swap deal.

In August, Xi said he was willing to work with Moon on addressing differences between the two countries.

China is North Korea's main trading partner and last major diplomatic ally, making its cooperation crucial to the success of international sanctions on the North's weapons programs. The North was slapped with new, tough U.N. sanctions after it conducted its most powerful nuclear test in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball
SC House takes steps to get customers their money back 1:16

SC House takes steps to get customers their money back

View More Video