National Business

China's October factory growth cools as output weakens

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017

HONG KONG

An official survey says Chinese manufacturing activity expanded in October at a slower pace than the previous month as output weakened.

The purchasing managers' index released Tuesday fell to 51.6 from 52.4 in September.

The index is based on a 100-point index on which the 50 mark divides expansion from contraction.

The Federation of Logistics & Purchasing's report found that production and new orders grew at slower rates than the month before.

New export orders also faltered and showed almost no change.

A separate survey found China's services sector also lost momentum, with the official monthly non-manufacturing PMI falling to 54.3 from 55.4 the previous month.

The PMIs are widely watched leading indicators of essential parts of China's economy, the world's second biggest.

