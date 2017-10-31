UN environment report urges revived effort to cut emissions

FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. A U.N.’s environment report Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017 says countries and industries need to do more to meet targets to trim emissions of greenhouse gases that experts say are contributing to global warming. In its latest “Emissions Gap” report issued ahead of an important climate conference in Germany next week, UNEP takes aim at coal-fired electricity plants being built in developing economies and says investment in renewable energies will pay for itself _ and even make money _ over the long term. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo