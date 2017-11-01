The Latest: Officials search neighborhood linked to suspect

More Videos 4:32 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State Pause 1:16 What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:51 'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 1:16 SC House takes steps to get customers their money back 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 2:46 Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State 1:22 Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy