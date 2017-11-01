National Business

University to face new complaint after day care assault

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:35 AM

BROCKTON, Mass.

Two lawyers say they will file a federal discrimination complaint against a Massachusetts university where an employee pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children at the campus day care center.

The Enterprise reports the Boston lawyers who represent the victim's families will amend their civil lawsuit against Bridgewater State University to include the complaint.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kyle Loughlin assaulted three preschool-age children while working at the campus day care center in 2015. He has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Attorney Carmen Durso says her claim will allege university officials did not adequately protect the victims when they became aware of the issue. Durso says the complaint will be filed sometime in November.

The university and the state Attorney General declined to comment on the new complaint.

