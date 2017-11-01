National Business

US votes against UN resolution condemning US embargo on Cuba

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 1:12 PM

UNITED NATIONS

The United States has voted against a U.N. resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba, reversing last year's abstention by the Obama administration and reflecting worsening U.S.-Cuban relations.

The resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly Wednesday by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. in voting "no."

Last October, then-President Barack Obama decided to abstain for the first time in 25 years following the restoration of U.S. diplomatic relations with Cuba in July 2016. Relations were broken in 1961 after Fidel Castro took power and installed a communist government in Cuba.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said before the vote that the U.S. will vote against the embargo "as long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?
Woofstock a day of barks, bands and brews 1:28

Woofstock a day of barks, bands and brews

View More Video