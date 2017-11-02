National Business

Correction: Simmons-Emporia Expansion story

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:00 PM

EMPORIA, Kan.

In a story Nov. 1 about the planned expansion of a Simmons Pet Food plant in Emporia, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount of wet pet food cups the company expects to produce once the project is finished. It is 12.4 million cups, not 2.4 million.

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Simmons Pet Food has broken ground on a planned expansion at its plant in Emporia.

The company says the $38 million facility will create 100 new jobs by 2019. The plant currently employs about 500 people.

Pet Food officials said in a news release that the expansion will allow the company to increase production and packaging for wet pet food products and add substantial capacity to allow the company to respond to increased demand for cup, tub, and pouch packaging.

Simmons Pet Food expects to increase output to an estimated 12.4 million cases of wet pet food cups and 2.4 million cases of tubs by 2022.

