National Business

CSX withdraws support for expansion of Baltimore tunnel

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:15 PM

BALTIMORE

CSX Transportation says it will no longer back an expansion of the old Howard Street Tunnel that city and state officials had hoped who bring more cargo to the Port of Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports CSX said in a statement this week that it no support expanding the century-old railroad tunnel under downtown to accommodate trains with shipping containers stacked two-high.

The shipment of the truck-size containers has been booming through the port of Baltimore since the expanded Panama Canal opened in 2016.

Gov. Larry Hogan's administration had developed a plan with CSX, which owns the tunnel, to divide the cost of the project three ways with the federal government.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn called the move "surprising and incredibly troubling."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs
River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance 1:38

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance

View More Video