National Business

Telescope permit decision appealed to Hawaii Supreme Court

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:11 PM

HONOLULU

Opponents of a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain are appealing the state land board's approval of the project's construction permit.

Richard Wurdeman, an attorney representing some of the opponents, filed a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court on Monday.

The board in September approved a construction permit for Thirty Meter Telescope. Opponents of the $1.4 billion project say it will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians while supporters say it will provide educational and economic opportunities.

The opponents appealed directly to the state Supreme Court because of a law that allows certain contested-case hearing decisions to bypass the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Kealoha Pisciotta, one of the leaders fighting the telescope, says other participants opposing the project are expected to also file appeals this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs
River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance 1:38

River Bluff girls tennis ready for first title appearance

View More Video