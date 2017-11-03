National Business

New Mexico governor excited about federal drone program

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 2:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Gov. Susana Martinez says aviation and innovation have been crucial to New Mexico's economy over the years and the integration of drones into the wider airspace will make for even more opportunities.

The two-term Republican governor joined federal officials and industry representatives in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to kick off the Trump administration's drone project.

President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead last week for a pilot program aimed at increasing government and commercial use of unmanned aircraft.

The plan calls for select states, communities and tribes to devise their own trial programs in partnership with government and industry users. The results will help in the crafting of new regulations.

Martinez said drones offer nearly limitless potential for rural states like New Mexico but that integrating the technology into everyday life must be done safely.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:46

Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

View More Video