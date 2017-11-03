Public affairs network to end coverage

National Business

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:41 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut's cable TV and online public affairs network is ending its coverage of the state government after severe budget cuts.

The Hartford Courant reports the chief executive of the Connecticut Television Network announced CT-N coverage will end 5 p.m. Friday. Paul Giguere, president and CEO of the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, which operates CT-N, is blaming a "drastic reduction" in funding and an increasing effort by lawmakers to control the network's coverage.

Lawmakers passed a budget this week that included a cut in funding to CT-N from $3.2 million to $1.6 million annually. Legislators previously said they needed to make cuts across state government to address the projected $3.5 billion budget deficit.

Giguere says the cut in funding "is simply unworkable."

The network has provided coverage since 1999.

