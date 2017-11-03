In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, containers are unloaded from a ship at the Port of Baltimore. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for September.
National Business

US trade deficit rose to $43.5 billion in September

AP Economics Writer

November 03, 2017 8:35 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. trade deficit rose in September to $43.5 billion as imports grew faster than exports.

The Commerce Department says the September trade gap in goods and services —the difference between exports and imports — was up from $42.8 billion in August. Exports rose 1.1 percent to $196.8 billion, highest since December 2014. But imports rose more: up 1.2 percent to $240.3 billion.

President Donald Trump views America's massive trade deficits as a sign of economic weakness and has vowed to bring them down. But so far this year, the U.S. trade gap of $405.2 billion this year is up more than 9 percent from January-September 2016.

