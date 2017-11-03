In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, photo, workers assemble Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. factory orders for September.
National Business

US factory orders up 1.4 percent in September

AP Economics Writer

November 03, 2017 10:08 AM

WASHINGTON

Orders to U.S. factories rose 1.4 percent in September, the strongest gain in four months. A key category that tracks business investment plans jumped by the largest amount in more than a year.

The Commerce Department says result follows a 1.2 percent advance in August. The September increase was paced by a 30.8 percent jump in demand for commercial aircraft, which swings widely from month to month. The category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans rose 1.7 percent in August, the best showing since a 2.7 percent surge in July 2016.

Economists believe manufacturing is on a sustained rebound that will provide support for the overall economy after a prolonged stretch of weakness.

