National Business

Council proposes joint venture purchase of telecom utility

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:12 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Burlington officials have directed the two buyers vying for the city's Burlington Telecom utility to figure out a joint venture proposal.

The Burlington Free Press reports Councilor Ali Dieng proposed the joint venture Monday night after the two votes to decide a final buyer resulted in a tie. The Toronto-based telecom company Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, a co-op, are the two finalists.

Councilors will review the joint proposal next week before voting. City council can open the bidding process up again if the joint proposal is voted down or if Keep Burlington Telecom Local and Ting fail to reach an agreement.

Representatives from the co-op and Ting say they are willing to discuss what's best for the community.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video