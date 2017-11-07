National Business

Alaska village's advanced microgrid drastically cuts cost

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:18 AM

BETHEL, Alaska

After years of spending hundreds of dollars a month on heat, some Kongiganak resident have seen their bills cut in half by a revolutionary microgrid that the village's utility company built.

KYUK-AM reported Monday that the village is a member of the Chaninik Wind Group, a collection of four communities working together to build new energy systems.

Kongiganak gets its power from a hybrid system using diesel and renewable energy.

Five wind turbines provide the village with about 25 percent of its power needs, on average. But what makes those turbines special is their connected use to residents' thermal stoves.

The stoves are hooked up to the village's microgrid, so excess energy that the wind turbines generate is diverted to them.

A village resident says the stoves cut cost by about 50 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video