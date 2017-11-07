The Latest: Democrat Northam wins Virginia governor's race:

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie describes his views on confederate monuments in McLean, Va. Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump. The two gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, pit two mild-mannered Democrats against two Republicans who have kept the president at arm's length. The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File Bonnie Jo Mount