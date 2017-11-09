The Brandenburg Gate reflected by a puddle on Pariser Platz Square in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
The Brandenburg Gate reflected by a puddle on Pariser Platz Square in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. dpa via AP Ralf Hirschberger

National Business

EU raises growth forecast for eurozone to decade high

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:06 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union has raised its 2017 growth forecast for the 19-country eurozone to a decade high.

In its autumn forecast published Thursday, the executive Commission said it expects growth this year of 2.2 percent, which would be the bloc's highest rate since 2007. Previously it thought growth would be 1.7 percent.

The Commission also raised its growth forecast for next year to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent.

The upgrades take into account a run of upbeat economic news from the eurozone as risks to the outlook, such as worries over the rise of populist politicians and Greece's future in the single currency bloc, have dissipated.

