U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

National Business

Pullout from Pacific Rim trade pact leaves US on sidelines

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:07 PM

DANANG, Vietnam

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a far-reaching Pacific Rim trade pact is having scant impact on fast-growing trade in the region.

As Trump heads for an annual regional summit in Vietnam, the 11 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership are working on a new agreement without U.S. A rival trade grouping is gaining ground. And Vietnam is still benefiting from booming trade and investment even without the TPP advantage.

Leaders of the remaining TPP members, representing roughly 13.5 percent of the global economy, are meeting Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to seek an agreement in principle that unlike the original accord would not require U.S. involvement. The idea is to forge a free-trade zone akin to the EU in the Asia-Pacific.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday
It's Gameday! 0:19

It's Gameday!

View More Video