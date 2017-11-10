National Business

Creator of EU exit rules says UK can stop Brexit

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:37 AM

LONDON

The official who created the rules for leaving the European Union said Friday that Britain can legally stop the process any time it wants before exit day in 2019.

As negotiators wrapped up another round of Brexit talks in Brussels, John Kerr, who drafted Article 50 of the EU's key treaty, said that "while the divorce talks proceed the parties are still married ... We can change our mind at any stage."

Kerr says the British government has misled voters into believing the process is unstoppable. British voters, and lawmakers, remain divided over Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned Friday she would not tolerate attempts "to try to block the democratic wishes of the British people by attempting to slow down or stop our departure from the European Union."

The government says it plans to enshrine in law the date and time of the U.K.'s departure — 11 p.m. on March 29, 2019 — as a protection against delay.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday
It's Gameday! 0:19

It's Gameday!

View More Video