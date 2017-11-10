National Business

EU moves to speed troop deployments in and outside Europe

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:12 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union is moving to lift barriers to the rapid deployment of the 28 nations' armies to confront aggressors within Europe or abroad.

Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc, unveiling the plan Friday, said that "we need to be able to react effectively to internal and external crisis situations."

The aim is to upgrade infrastructure like bridges, roads and runways that can't handle heavy military equipment and cut customs and administrative red tape, which cause delays, higher costs and leave Europe vulnerable to attack.

The European Commission will by March recommend what action should be taken, who should do it and by when.

NATO commanders are calling for the lifting of military transport barriers. Officers say it can take up to 30 days to get administrative clearance to move through Europe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday 1:09

This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday
It's Gameday! 0:19

It's Gameday!

View More Video