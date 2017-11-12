National Business

The Latest: Emirates to buy 40 Boeing 787s, valued at $15.1B

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 4:36 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The Latest on the Dubai Air Show (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will buy 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal worth some $15.1 billion.

The airline made the announcement Sunday at the start of the biennial Dubai Air Show.

The announcement came after a several hours in delays amid rumors about a possible Airbus sale.

___

10 a.m.

Emirates, the Middle East's largest air carrier, has unveiled new, state-of-the-art, first class private suites.

In an industry first, passenger suites in the middle aisle without windows will be fitted with "virtual windows" relaying the sky outside via fiber optic cameras on the plane. There's also a video call feature in the suites that connects passengers to the cabin crew, as well as temperature control and various mood lighting settings.

Emirates President Tim Clark unveiled the cabin on Sunday at the start of the biennial Dubai Airshow. Clark declined to say how much a ticket in the 40 square-foot (3.7-square-meter) private suite will cost.

The private suites will be available on the airline's Boeing 777.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida
Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps win over FSU 5:58

Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps win over FSU

View More Video