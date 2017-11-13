National Business

UT-Chattanooga gets $1m donation for veteran program

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has received a donation of more than $1 million to support an entrepreneurship program for veterans at the school.

According to the Chattanooga Times-Free Press , the university last week announced the donation on behalf of Mike and Amy Walden of Walden Security.

The gift will support the Veterans Entrepreneurship Program, which offers free training, mentoring and management help to small businesses of disabled and distinguished-service veterans.

Veterans receive a week of entrepreneurship courses each summer. Afterward, they get 10 months of support from UTC entrepreneurs and online peer networking.

The school says that in six years, the program has graduated 95 people, and about 40 percent of them now own a small business.

