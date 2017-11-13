National Business

2 wheels good, 4 wheels bad? ATV owners protest in Greece

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:48 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Hundreds of four-wheel motorbike owners, most from Greek holiday resorts, have blocked traffic outside the country's Transport Ministry to protest a proposed vehicle ban.

The bikes, also known as all-terrain vehicles, ATVs, or quad-bikes, are popular among tourists on Crete, Zakynthos and other Greek islands, and are often seen as a safer option than motorbikes.

But new traffic code regulations set to take effect next year would limit the use of ATVs, prompting fears among rental business owners that they will lose their investment and go out of business.

Many of the protesters, who staged the rally during a Monday morning downpour, traveled to Athens overnight by ferry.

Zakynthos business owner Yiannis Liveris said: "We got our plates and vehicle licenses legally. Now they are taking that away. Why?"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:49

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida
Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps win over FSU 5:58

Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps win over FSU

View More Video