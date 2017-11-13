Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017.
National Business

UN chief raises alarm over Rohingya in speech before Suu Kyi

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:49 PM

MANILA, Philippines

The United Nations chief has expressed alarm over the tragic plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in remarks before that country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late Monday the ongoing humanitarian crisis can cause regional instability and radicalization.

He spoke in front of national leaders at a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit in Manila, Philippines.

Guterres says "the dramatic movement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh," ''is a worrying escalation in a protracted tragedy and a potential source of instability in the region, and radicalization."

The conservative ASEAN bloc has refused to discuss the crisis in a strong, critical manner but a Philippine official has said at least two leaders raised the issue Monday.

