The Latest: Colorado lawmaker says he's being harassed

The Latest on a Colorado state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment (all times local):
2:40 p.m.
A Colorado state representative accused of sexually harassing a fellow Democratic lawmaker and two other women says he's being harassed and unfairly pressured to resign.
Rep. Steve Lebsock renewed his denial of the allegations on Tuesday and said he is getting harassing texts and offers of jobs if he'll step down. Speaking to reporters at the state Capitol, the Thornton lawmaker also criticized Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and others for calling on him to resign so quickly after the allegations became public Friday. He says he should have been given a chance to defend himself first.
His statements came a day after Democratic Rep. Faith Winter said she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Lebsock with House Speaker Crisanta Duran, which triggers a confidential investigation.
_____
8 a.m.
A Colorado state representative who has accused a fellow lawmaker of sexual harassment has filed a formal complaint at the state Capitol, triggering a confidential investigation.
Democratic Rep. Faith Winter says she submitted the complaint Monday, three days after she and two other women publicly accused Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of sexual harassment.
Such complaints in the House of Representatives are handled by Speaker Crisanta Duran but she isn't allowed to confirm the existence of a complaint under the Legislature's harassment policy. Duran has said she would appoint an independent party to investigate any complaint.
Lebsock has denied doing anything wrong and said any accuser should file a formal complaint. Later, he also apologized for the pain he caused the three women.
