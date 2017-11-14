San Francisco utility sued for rash of deadly wildfires

Attorney Frank Pitre holds up a newspaper headline with Pacific Gas and Electric saying that someone else's wires may have started the last month's wildfires during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Burlingame, Calif. Looking on at left is attorney Mike Kelly. Five law firms have filed a series of lawsuits against PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric Company on behalf of wildfire victims Filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday, the plaintiffs include former San Francisco Mayor Frank Jordan and his wife who fled the fire and lost their Santa Rosa home, and Gregory and Christina Wilson who sought refuge in their swimming pool in an effort to avoid being burned by the fire. Eric Risberg AP Photo