National Business

Indonesia police say 1 officer killed in Papua mine attack

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:36 PM

JAYAPURA, Indonesia

Indonesian police say gunmen shot and killed a police officer in the latest suspected attack by separatists near a giant gold and copper mine in easternmost Papua.

Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal says another officer was wounded in the attack on a patrol near the mine owned by Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.

Tensions in the region have flared in the past month. Members of the National Liberation Army of West Papua have declared an area near the mine a battlefield with Indonesian security forces and last week stationed fighters in two villages.

One paramilitary police officer was killed and six others wounded in attacks last month.

The Freeport mine has periodically suffered arson, roadside attacks and blockades since operations began in the 1970s.

