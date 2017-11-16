National Business

French prime minister in Morocco to boost trade, cooperation

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:11 AM

MARRAKECH, Morocco

The French prime minister is in Morocco to try to reinvigorate trade and cooperation with the kingdom, which has been steadily positioning itself as a regional economic powerhouse focused on Africa instead of its former colonial ruler.

Edouard Philippe arrived Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco's capital, for a two-day visit and met with his Moroccan counterpart Saadeddine El Othmani.

Philippe is accompanied by about ten French ministers and state secretaries, as well as French businessmen. On Thursday, he will chair a Franco-Moroccan economic forum involving nearly 150 French and Moroccan companies.

The two countries will sign several conventions and cooperation agreements, in the fields of economy, education and justice. Officials will also discuss a Franco-Moroccan cooperation plan for Africa.

It is Philippe's first visit to Morocco since his appointment in May.

