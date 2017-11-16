National Business

Henderson County bridge to close for repairs

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:08 AM

November 16, 2017 07:08 AM

HENDERSON, Ky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge in western Kentucky will be closed for two weekends next month so that crews can repair it.

A statement from transportation spokesman Keith Todd says the U.S. 60 bridge in Henderson County, which spans the Green River in Spottsville, will close at 6 p.m. Friday Dec. 1 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Dec. 4. It will also close the following weekend during the same time frames. Lexington-based Intech Contracting LCC is repairing some steel sections on one of the east approach spans.

The 1,102-foot bridge has been restricted to one lane traffic with alternating flow and an 18-ton maximum load limit since Oct. 5, when engineers discovered the problem.

