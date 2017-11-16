Paraguay judge approves extradition of soccer official Leoz

FILE - In this April 28, 2010 file photo, Conmebol's President Nicolas Leoz attends a Copa Sudamericana draw ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay. A judge in Paraguay confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, that he has approved the extradition of Nicolas Leoz, who is one of those charged in a corruption scandal being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department. Jorge Saenz, File AP Photo