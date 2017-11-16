National Business

Program to focus on small business growth in Detroit

November 16, 2017

Business leaders will hear about specific issues impacting the expansion of equitable small business growth and entrepreneurship in Detroit.

Results from interviews with local entrepreneurs, professional service providers and community development organizations will be discussed Friday at the Detroit Mexicantown International Welcome Center in southwest Detroit.

Teams working with the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. and Challenge Detroit conducted the interviews over six weeks to better understand the obstacles that may impact small-business success.

Challenge Detroit is a leadership and professional development program. The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. is a nonprofit that serves as the lead implementing agency for business retention, attraction and economic development initiatives in the city.

