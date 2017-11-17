Mugabe makes 1st public appearance amid talks on departure

Soldiers sit on a military vehicle parked on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. People across the country are starting another day of uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the country's political turmoil and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe's decades-long rule. Mugabe has been in military custody and there is no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week. AP Photo)