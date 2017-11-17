A woman holds a placard reading in catalan "freedom for political prisoners", during a demonstration in front of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Demonstrators fill Sant Jaume Square in front of the seat of the Catalan presidency, to mark one month of imprisonment for leaders of the two separatist civil platforms, ANC and Omnium. Eight ex-Catalan cabinet members have also been jailed provisionally.
A woman holds a placard reading in catalan "freedom for political prisoners", during a demonstration in front of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Demonstrators fill Sant Jaume Square in front of the seat of the Catalan presidency, to mark one month of imprisonment for leaders of the two separatist civil platforms, ANC and Omnium. Eight ex-Catalan cabinet members have also been jailed provisionally. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo
A woman holds a placard reading in catalan "freedom for political prisoners", during a demonstration in front of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Demonstrators fill Sant Jaume Square in front of the seat of the Catalan presidency, to mark one month of imprisonment for leaders of the two separatist civil platforms, ANC and Omnium. Eight ex-Catalan cabinet members have also been jailed provisionally. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo

National Business

Leaders of Spain, Belgium meet amid Catalonia crisis

Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:32 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

The prime ministers of Spain and Belgium discussed their testy bilateral relations Friday as ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four secessionist allies prepared for an extradition court appearance in Brussels.

The court hearing for the five is the latest step in their flight from Spain to Brussels and refusal to return to face a rebellion investigation amid a push for Catalan independence.

The Belgian government has steadfastly said it can't intervene in Spain's extradition request since it's up to the independent judiciary to make a decision. Friday's court decision can still be appealed.

"It is a judicial case based on the separation of powers. It is up to the judicial authorities," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said after meeting with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Goteborg, Sweden.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said the talks were "constructive" and didn't center on the Catalan issue itself. Instead the two leaders discussed Belgium's candidacy for an EU top police chief and the upcoming relocation of EU agencies from Britain, among other issues.

But the extradition issue continued to create unease.

Spain supplied the Belgian prosecutor with information detailing the jail conditions for Puigdemont and the four others should they be extradited.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said all the information requested had been sent but pointed out that "Spain is a state of law for many years," adding that "nobody in Europe is going to give us lessons."

The Interior Ministry confirmed Friday that it sent information regarding cell conditions, security guarantees, recreation, hygiene and food at the jails to which Puigdemont and four of his ex-cabinet ministers with him in Brussels would be sent to.

The ministry said the ousted Catalan government members, who are being sought for rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, would have access to their lawyers.

Even if the EU nations almost invariably have backed the position of Madrid in its standoff with Catalonia, Belgium was among the first to criticize the use of violence by Spanish police during the Oct. 1 referendum. Spain says the police response was proportionate.

The Flemish nationalist N-VA is the biggest partner in Michel's coalition government and has been in pointed exchanges with Rajoy's Popular Party about the Catalan issue and the links of both parties to an authoritarian past.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks
A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

View More Video