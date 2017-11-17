National Business

Residents demand tough permit for NW Indiana coke plant

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:41 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

EAST CHICAGO, Ind.

Environmentalists and residents who live near an industrial plant in northwestern Indiana are urging state regulators to include tough compliance requirements in the plant's proposed air permit.

They voiced their concerns during a Wednesday public hearing and urged state officials weighing the permit sought by the Indiana Harbor Coke Company to ensure it includes a strict compliance schedule to protect the public health.

The Post-Tribune reports the East Chicago plant has a decades-long history of noncompliance.

East Chicago resident and environmental activist Thomas Frank told officials at the hearing to "either fix it now or shut it down."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says the company's proposed permit would allow the plant to continue operating coke battery ovens and related operations.

The permit's public comment period ends Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks
A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson 2:33

A’Ja Wilson, Lindsey Spann recap USC’s eighth consecutive win over Clemson

View More Video