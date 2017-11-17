Top 20 onshore US petroleum spills since 2010

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2010 file photo workers drain oil near a oil spill by Talmadge Creek in Fredonia Township, Mich. The spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline is one of the largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010. This 2010 spill is one of the top 20 spills during that period as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Battle Creek Enquirer via AP, File John Grap