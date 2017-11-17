FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2010 file photo workers drain oil near a oil spill by Talmadge Creek in Fredonia Township, Mich. The spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline is one of the largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010. This 2010 spill is one of the top 20 spills during that period as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2010 file photo workers drain oil near a oil spill by Talmadge Creek in Fredonia Township, Mich. The spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline is one of the largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010. This 2010 spill is one of the top 20 spills during that period as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Battle Creek Enquirer via AP, File John Grap
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2010 file photo workers drain oil near a oil spill by Talmadge Creek in Fredonia Township, Mich. The spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, from TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline is one of the largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010. This 2010 spill is one of the top 20 spills during that period as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Battle Creek Enquirer via AP, File John Grap

National Business

Top 20 onshore US petroleum spills since 2010

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

The spill of an estimated 210,000 gallons of crude oil in South Dakota on Thursday from TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline is one of the 20 largest onshore oil or petroleum product spills since 2010. Here are the top 20 spills during that period as reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The list ranks them by size and includes the date, gallons spilled, commodity, company name, city or county and state of spill and estimated costs including property and environmental damages.

— July 29, 2013: 865,200 gallons, crude oil, Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co., MountRail County, North Dakota, $17,755,766

— July 25, 2010: 843,444 gallons, crude oil, Enbridge Energy, Marshall, Michigan, $927,270,213

— December 5, 2016: 529,830 gallons, crude oil, Belle Fourche Pipeline Co., Billings County, North Dakota, $11,334,049

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

— June 4, 2011: 513,618 gallons, crude oil, Enterprise Crude Pipeline LLC, Chico, Texas, $1,472,079

— October 11, 2010: 428,400 gallons, crude oil, Centurion Pipeline LP, Levelland, Texas, $70,748

— January 19, 2017: 420,378 gallons, crude oil, Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, Logan County, Colorado, $345,554

— April 13, 2011: 378,000 gallons, gasoline, Marathon Pipe Line, Dansville, Michigan, $38,661,147

— December 8, 2014: 369,600 gallons, gasoline, Plantation Pipe Line Co., Belton, South Carolina, $3,951,634

— August 29, 2016: 361,200 gallons, crude oil, Sunoco Pipeline LP, Sweetwater, Texas, $4,017,900

— October 23, 2016: 319,326 gallons, crude oil, Enterprise Crude Pipeline LLC, Cushing, Oklahoma, $7,818,638

— September 9, 2010: 316,596 gallons, crude oil, Enbridge Energy, Romeoville, Illinois, $52,284,683

— September 9, 2016: 309,540 gallons, gasoline, Colonial Pipeline Co., Helena, Alabama, $66,234,072

— January 27, 2011: 290,262 gallons, crude oil, Enterprise Crude Pipeline LLC, Iola, Texas $4,834,962

— August 31, 2017: 240,072 gallons gasoline, Magellan Terminals Holdings LP, Galena Park, Texas, $1,340,026

— March 9, 2013:235,200 gallons, crude oil, Lion Oil Trading and Transportation, Inc., Magnolia, Arkansas, $3,538,062

— August 31, 2017: 221,424 gallons, gasoline, Magellan Terminals Holding LP, Galena Park, Texas, $1,292,026

— January 30, 2017: 210,000 gallons, crude oil, Enterprise Crude Pipeline, Anna, Texas, $2,346,925

— November 16, 2017: 210,000 gallons, crude oil, TransCanada Corp, Marshall County, South Dakota, Cost not yet known

— October 13, 2014: 189,378 gallons, crude oil, Mid-Valley Pipeline Co., Mooringsport, Louisiana, $12,049,280

— October 31, 2016: 186,669 gallons, gasoline, Colonial Pipeline Co., Helena, Alabama, $16,844,292

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

    North Carolina’s legislature recently passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 3:26

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law
Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit 1:00

Dawn Staley says 'people can think what they want' about White House non-visit
How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

View More Video