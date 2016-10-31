EXCHANGE: Girls dig into engineering at Caterpillar

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides Pause

2:23 Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

1:18 South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

3:07 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson proud to have consecutive wins over FSU

0:42 Walk Out of the Darkness raises awareness for suicide prevention