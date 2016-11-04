NJ Transit officials to face lawmakers over crash, safety

2:13 River Bluff finds positives in discouraging season Pause

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field

0:46 Fashion designer Rachel Zoe visits Coplon's in Columbia

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

0:26 Daughter of man murdered at Tama Road apartment asks for public's help

2:31 Hog Wild: Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted S.C. island

1:23 Gov. Haley in Ridgeland: We have Matthew victims' backs

0:58 Freshman tight end done with football because of neck issues

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back

0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks