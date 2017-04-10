West Virginia University class trying to detect fake news

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters Pause

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

2:56 Dawn Staley humorous, yet powerful speech at the championship parade

0:55 Dawn Staley talks about God, advice from friends during national championship parade speech

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

0:56 She said yes! Man proposes at Gamecock National championship parade