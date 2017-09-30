The Latest: Organizer: Polling place closures threaten vote

People gather inside of the Miquel Tarradell institute one of the designated polling stations for the disputed Oct. 1 referendum on independence from Spain, in Barcelona, Spain, early Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Catalonia's planned referendum on secession is due be held Sunday by the pro-independence Catalan government but Spain's government calls the vote illegal, since it violates the constitution, and the country's Constitutional Court has ordered it suspended. Manu Fernandez AP Photo